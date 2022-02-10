Watch video: Korean woman recreates Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa

The entire globe seems to have breathed in the Pushpa fever, especially showering love towards the lively songs from Allu Arjun's film. Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release Pushpa: The Rise.

In a recent video went viral, we can see a Korean female grooving to the trending song Srivalli. She attempted to dress and show off in similar style like that to Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa. It was posted by on Instagram by an account called Korean G1.

Since posted on social media, the video has gathered over a Million views and nearly 200K likes.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:20 PM IST