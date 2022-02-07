Watch video: Bride and groom dance on 'Oo Antava Mawa' from Pushpa

The entire globe seems to have breathed in the Pushpa fever, especially showering love towards the lively songs from Allu Arjun's film. Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release Pushpa: The Rise.

However, this time the Pushpa air was breathed by bride and groom amidst the their wedding rituals. In a recent video went viral, we can see a couple dressed in traditional Maharastrian attire grooving to the trending song 'Oo Antava Mawa' from the Tollywood film.

Since posted few days ago, the video has won hearts of netizens for the chemistry shared by the two dancers. The Instagram reel has gathered over 2.5 Million views.

Watch video, here:

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:30 PM IST