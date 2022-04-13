e-Paper Get App
Watch video: It's play time for fox cubs, they enjoy ball game in viral video

"Fox cubs playing with a ball in the garden," read the caption on Twitter.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

With videos of animals like dogs, cats, and even alligators going viral on social media, it's now time for the foxes to join the 'cuteness' club.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see two little foxes enjoying a ball game. With one holding and throwing off the ball via mouth, the other seems to field.

"Fox cubs playing with a ball in the garden," read the caption. Since the clip surfaced on the internet, it has won 251.6K views and 16K likes. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:16 PM IST