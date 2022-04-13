Watch video: It's play time for fox cubs, they enjoy ball game in viral video

With videos of animals like dogs, cats, and even alligators going viral on social media, it's now time for the foxes to join the 'cuteness' club.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see two little foxes enjoying a ball game. With one holding and throwing off the ball via mouth, the other seems to field.

"Fox cubs playing with a ball in the garden," read the caption. Since the clip surfaced on the internet, it has won 251.6K views and 16K likes. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:16 PM IST