Watch video: Indore's 'dancing chaiwala' prepare tea in his energetic style

Who doesn't love chai, the beverage that can set one's mood right! The tapri chai from the local street vendor is several tea lover's favorite. For all those who crave and fall for the hot sip, this 'dancing chai' is a must try.

Dancing, what? Tea! In a recent video shared by a food blogger, we can see an Indore based chaiwala preparing tea in his energetic style. The tea vendor identified as Durgesh is worth noting and appreciating for his optimistic approach towards work. He not only charges up his customers by providing them refreshing chai, but also spreads good vibes through his never dying energy as he stirs and serves the beverage.

In the video, Durgesh can be seen enjoying, dancing and feeling the hot tea making process. Thus, to brag the name, 'dancing chai wala'. He mentioned of performing this job since 12 years. The cost of this dancing chai is not to hit one's pocket, as it is just Rs 10. While, for those who wish to get it served and sipped in an earthen cup, kulhad chai, would have to pay Rs 12. Since posted two days ago, the video has won over 1 lakh views and 6K likes.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:29 PM IST