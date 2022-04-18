Watch video: Indigo 6e air hostess gets emotional during farewell speech, says 'I never thought this day would come'

The last of every happening - be it school days or a pleasing job - makes one get emotional and nostalgic. In a recent video, winning hearts of netizens, we can see an air hostess delivering her farewell speech.

The stewardess being identified as Surabhi Nair broke down mid-flight during her last flight. "I never thought this day would come," begins her say to further mention and thank the airline.

The now viral footage, featuring Nair using the public address system on the aircraft to give a touching speech on her last day, was shared by singer and RJ Amrutha Suresh. "What a beautiful sent off to this beautiful lady by @indigo.6e ️ So much touched," read the post caption.

Watch the video, right here:

