Watch video: Huge flock of birds mysteriously fall dead from sky in Mexico

What a horrific sight to see nature's beautiful sky falling down dead, several birds were seen crashing ground dead in Mexico.

A huge flock of birds mysteriously dropped on roads over flight in the northern Mexican city of Chihuahua last Monday, the sad scene was caught on camera.

Local residents were shocked at the flood of yellow-headed blackbirds dying at around 5 a.m. Security camera footage showed the birds hitting the Earth surface suddenly and in sync. Local police informed that they had found more than 100 bodies fallen from the sky.

The video isn't for weak hearts or ornithophobics. Watch video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:53 PM IST