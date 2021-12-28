Watch video: Gulab jamun samosa garners over 2 Million views, fails to impress tastebuds

Nowadays we see food outlets exploring and experimenting with innovative dishes, be it the fire panipuri or the recent samosa twist. How about a samosa stuffed with a desert? A video is taking rounds on the internet where we see a food blogger trying gulab jamun samosa, captured along his reactions.

Yes, you read that right! After the mayo-choco-samosa, the new one that has caught attention is the one with stuffed gulab jamun. No wonder aloo can't be replaced with any other stuffing material in a samosa. Netizens have agreed to this, they were in ewws and yucks when they were informed of the gulab jamun samosa.

In a reel shared on Instagram by @thefoodiehat, we can see a gulab jamun samosa getting prepared on flame, soon to be tasted by a foodie. The video begins with a street vendor placing a gulab jamun in the middle of the samosa dough. Later, the samosa gets fried in boiling oil. When served on plate to the food blogger identified as Abhishek, his unlikely expression is enough to tell the audience about its flavour.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:15 PM IST