Watch video: Gulab jamun lovers are upset over THIS dish

Bizarre and never imagined dishes, be it soothing to tastebuds or not, very often go viral on social media. These delicacies risk to trick the hit or flop meter when served on plates and cups, leaving people craving to either try it more or throwing the dishes to thrash.

Similarly, a viral video of preparation of 'Gulab jamun chaat' is going viral on social media leaving netizens in worry. "Seriously achi thi yr, tum loog gali doge acha likh dia toh," read the caption suggesting that the delicacy was truly good and must be given a try.

In the video, we can see the chef placing some gulab jamun pieces in a bowl and later adding curd, chutney and sev-bhujia to it. Since the video has been shared on Instagram, the internet is divided over the dish. While some reacted in comments saying, "arey wah", "yummy"... others wrote, "kuch bhi", "ye kya majboori h"...

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 04:04 PM IST