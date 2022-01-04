Watch video: Food containers made out of eco friendly material; Shashi Tharoor reacts in favour

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor retweeted IAS officer Supriya Sahu’s tweet promoting eco-friendly products made from rice bran. Taking to the micro blogging site, he urged the Central government to provide incentives to ramp up their production.

Tharoor wrote, “This applies across the country and not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use."

The video was originally shared on Twitter by Principal Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests of Tamil Nadu, Supriya Sahu IAS. She has captioned the video to read, "Food containers made out of rice bran are leak proof, affordable, disposable and earth friendly. Hotels, restaurants food joints, its time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in TN and switch to sustainable eco alternatives."

Already got a hint of what's the video all about? The video took to feature food containers made of rice bran - food boxes, small cups and glasses. When asked on its utility, the man - who displays these environment friendly makes - is heard saying that it can only be used once.

Since posted late in December 2021, the video has garnered over 272K views. Some took to support the initiative while others raised concerns over the cost of eco-friendly products.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:20 PM IST