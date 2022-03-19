Watch video: Fisherman catches 'Living Dinosaur' in Canada

A Canadian fisherman identified as Yves Bisson, caught a 10.5 feet sturgeon which is dubbed the ‘living dinosaur’. The man happens to be an expert on the fish that lives in Canada’s Fraser River, and considers the aquatic species to be longer than a century, according to reports.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see Bisson catching the huge fish. Holding the frontal structure and approaching the head of the animal, he is seen capturing it in the now viral clip. Take a look, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:13 PM IST