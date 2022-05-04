Watch video: Father distracts daughter with his 'dance moves' while she is working from home

A hilarious video of a man dancing while his daughter is in a meeting has gone viral on social media.

The women posted the video and mentioned the whole situation in her caption where she wrote “I had a 3 hr training to conduct while visiting my parents for the long weekend and my dad kept coming in front of me doing weird dances to distract me. This is a man who was known for his professionalism for a tenure of more than 38 years in a Fortune 500 company, retired a few months ago as their Director. When I confronted him about my professionalism being at risk with his antics, he replies, “I am teaching you to be a professional under all circumstances” 😅 On the other hand is my dear husband and my best friend who is such a noble soul, the most poker face on earth with a shareef yet most kharoos soul on the face of this earth...Neverthless, dono meri jaan hai..The only thing they have in common is their love to make fun of me all day"

This video has reminded people of their father and the cute memories that they created. This video was posted on Instragram page - sahibasinghdhupar

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:23 PM IST