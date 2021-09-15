Watch video: 'Dum Maro Dum' or 'Work All Day'? Know more about the song used in iPhone 13 trailer at #AppleEvent

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced four new models in the iPhone 13 lineup at the company's much-anticipated "California streaming" product launch event and what caught the attention of Bollywood fans was the "Dum Maro Dum" tune played at the very start of the promotion video during the event.

Netizens were quick to point out that the popular Hindi song was played in the background while keynote speakers presented the newly announced iPhone 13 and other products.

"Did they just use the Dum Maro Dum soundtrack in the Apple launch event or did I just discover that this soundtrack is also borrowed," said one twitter user.

"Two observations from iPhone 13 commercial. 1. Can a delivery boy afford an iPhone13 as shown in the ad ? 2. The bgm sounds similar to Deepika Padukone's Dum Maro Dum," a user said.

For those who are unaware, the actual song was 'Work All Day' by Footsie which includes the song Dum Maro Dum as a sample. Sampling refers to the reuse of a portion (or sample) of a sound recording in another recording.

The song Dum Maro Dum was originally released in 1971 and produced by singer Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman.

Watch the video here:

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Want to learn more about iPhone 13? Watch the video.

With inputs from IANS.



Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 01:29 PM IST