Watch video: Dad enters kid's room, begins laughing after seeing THIS

Basic grooming hacks involve waxing hair over one's body, setting the eyebrows in shape, some eyeliner, lip touchup, haha... the list could go on for those who love to maintain self!

You might have seen people completely thinking thinning their eyebrows and applying eyeliner or kaajal to fake it well, similar a little boy has dressed his eyebrows in style.

In a recent video shared by @goodnews_movement on Instagram, we can see a kiddo seated in room munching some baby food. The boy's face holds a highlight, that being his dark black sketched eyebrows. As soon as the father unlocks the door and enters in, he stops the kiddo with his fake eyebrows and the reaction is worth a watch.

Daddy's reaction to baby's fake eyebrows is so hilarious that you would start believing in the phrase 'laughter is contagious'. For a while, the child is clueless of why his parent has burst into laughter gags, but probably later figures it out. Then, the little one no sooner turns to the mirror and pts up a poker face, looking at how his eyebrows have gone for a toss.

Since shared just a few hours ago, the clip has gathered 738K views, 43K likes and hundreds of comments. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:57 AM IST