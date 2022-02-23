Watch video: Conceptual artist 'Shl0ms' explodes $250,000 luxury car into 999 pieces

Earlier this month, a conceptual artist, with the help of an explosives expert, blew up a Lamborghini worth just shy of $250,000. They did it to make a statement on crypto's get-rich-quick culture.

The artist, who goes by the pseudonym "Shl0ms", purchased a second hand Lamborghini Huracan for just under $250,000. They then drove it to an undisclosed desert location in the US for its destruction.

On February 2, which Shl0ms notes was 2/2/2022, the Lamborghini was blown up.

The charred pieces of the destroyed Lamborghini Huracan will now be sold as NFTs in an auction that will take place later this week.

Shl0ms said that the project is intended to serve as a reminder of the revolutionary potential of the underlying technology, if wielded correctly instead of solely for personal gain.

Footage of the Lamborghini going up in flames has been viewed more than 40 thousand times and has more than a thousand likes on Twitter.

They also shared details of the auction and charred pieces collected.

See the viral video and details below:

Many netizens commented their reactions below the tweet. One commenter said, "This is some next level shit", while another wanted to know how they could join their next project.

Find the comments below:

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:23 PM IST