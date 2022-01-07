Watch video: Bride's surprise entry leaves netizens in awe, dances to Sidharth Malhotra - Katrina Kaif's 'Sau Aasmaan' song

The wedding season is still on with bride's cute looks and grooving styles leaving the internet in wows. In a similar Instagram reel, a pretty bride is spot enjoying her entry to the wedding venue with the song Sau Aasmaan from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

Instead of entering the venue in the traditional way, she takes to go in style - showcasing brilliant dance moves to the Sidharth Malhotra - Katrina Kaif song. We also see, in the viral video, that her family members and friends join in to shake it to the beats of the Bollywood song. Is that all? No! However, the video shows ends with a surprising twist.

The video was posted earlier last month on the official Instagram page of YSDC Wedding Choreography. The post was captioned to read, “SURPRISE BRIDE ENTRY. Watch till the end to see something super special."

Watch the video, right here:

Since the video made it to social media, it has attracted over 2 Lakh views and several comments. "This is so beautiful and wholesome!", wrote a Instagrammer while another commented, "ow wow wow!!! AMAZING!!! ❤️❤️❤️ the dance, the songs, the people! Much love"

Take a look at some reactions by netizens, right here:

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 06:18 PM IST