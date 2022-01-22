Watch video: Anand Mahindra addresses climate change sharing visuals of fierce tidal waves from UAE

Climate change is always remains concerned area to reflect on and talk about. Most world leaders and bureaucrats come to headlines talking of CO2 emissions, global warming, etc. Recently, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to expressing fear over the plight of coastal regions due to climate change.

The noted industrialist pointed out the fact that if the sea level rises, various cities would gush into water, speaking of the fear of what climate change and its consequences could do to ravage the planet.

Sharing a video of fierce tidal waves from UAE, he wrote, “In a beach resort in the UAE where unusually fierce winds & enormous tidal waves swallowed up the boardwalk. For a moment, I realized what it would feel like if climate change does lead, as predicted, to some coastal cities going under water due to climate change."

Watch the video, right here:

Since posted few hours ago, the video gathered over 50K views, 2K likes and several replies. Environment enthusiasts replied stating how they have had come across tiny islands submerge under water, along sharing possible visuals.

"I had actually seen a huge wave come in and wash out half of a tiny island in Maldives... where I was conducting a health camp... way back in 2008 This is a peaceful seashore of the same island," tweeted a internet user in reply.

However, the post took to hint netizens on the need to care for nature and be cautious. "U r true sir.. Climate change shifts weather patterns all over the globe and turns forest into desert, desert into forest.. leads to offshore islands, coastal erosion etc.. If Nature reaches it's threshold, then humans can't hold nature," read a tweet in reply to the industrialist's video.

U r true sir.. Climate change shifts weather patterns all over the globe and turns forest into desert, desert into forest.. leads to offshore islands, coastal erosion etc.. If Nature reaches it's threshold, then humans can't hold nature.. — N.Sivanesan (@SivanesanCivil) January 22, 2022

Take a look at some more reactions, here:

Climate change is a slow and powerful process and humans won't be able stop or change its course. The Toba super volcano eruption 75000 years ago almost entirely wiped out human race from the planet. Don't know what will happen when Yellowstone decides to show its power. 🤔 — Samuel Premkumar (@spremking) January 22, 2022

True, and the urgent need is for leading industrialists like you to start contributing more towards protecting environment. Whatever little being done now is just not enough — Ram (@sayramindia) January 22, 2022

@narendramodi

Green belts are needed ,everyone knows that .

But No one is trying to save the costal lands by planting trees. Everyone leaving on Next generation

Social work like planting tress and other things should be part of Education curriculum activity as group task — RiteshKesari (@riteshkesari) January 22, 2022

This precisely what is going to happen in coming years all coastal cities including Mumbai will be facing humongous problem on global warming and it's effect on climate change. — Nitin Terdalkar (@maverick369) January 22, 2022

Unknowingly a lot of our daily work habits cause disturbances in nature. Just like, many of us don't know what happens when we search a query in Google and how much heat it contributes to mother nature. Climate change and its impact are unstoppable. — Rishi AI 🇮🇳 (@Rishi_Muni) January 22, 2022

On the serious note :



pls don't choose costal area for longer stay specially for night. It is good that you noticed this because it is broad daylight. — RahuK2 (@KThekaal) January 22, 2022

Yes sir... Its very much cold all GCC countries now... I'm living from past 15 years in Bahrain... And year by year the weather is being change — Manoj Makhija (@mnjmakhija) January 22, 2022

Collective responsibility is paramount. Climate change is real. — Amar Sangno (@sangnoamar) January 22, 2022

Climate change is really an issue. We cannot go against nature, but can certainly lookout for solutions. — Dipasri Sardar (@Dipasri_23) January 22, 2022

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:35 PM IST