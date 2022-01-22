e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Watch video: Anand Mahindra addresses climate change sharing visuals of fierce tidal waves from UAE

FPJ Web Desk
Climate change is always remains concerned area to reflect on and talk about. Most world leaders and bureaucrats come to headlines talking of CO2 emissions, global warming, etc. Recently, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to expressing fear over the plight of coastal regions due to climate change.

The noted industrialist pointed out the fact that if the sea level rises, various cities would gush into water, speaking of the fear of what climate change and its consequences could do to ravage the planet.

Sharing a video of fierce tidal waves from UAE, he wrote, “In a beach resort in the UAE where unusually fierce winds & enormous tidal waves swallowed up the boardwalk. For a moment, I realized what it would feel like if climate change does lead, as predicted, to some coastal cities going under water due to climate change."

Watch the video, right here:

Since posted few hours ago, the video gathered over 50K views, 2K likes and several replies. Environment enthusiasts replied stating how they have had come across tiny islands submerge under water, along sharing possible visuals.

"I had actually seen a huge wave come in and wash out half of a tiny island in Maldives... where I was conducting a health camp... way back in 2008 This is a peaceful seashore of the same island," tweeted a internet user in reply.

However, the post took to hint netizens on the need to care for nature and be cautious. "U r true sir.. Climate change shifts weather patterns all over the globe and turns forest into desert, desert into forest.. leads to offshore islands, coastal erosion etc.. If Nature reaches it's threshold, then humans can't hold nature," read a tweet in reply to the industrialist's video.

Take a look at some more reactions, here:

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
