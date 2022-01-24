Watch video: Adorable father-daughter duo dance with a twist to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa

The entire globe seems to have breathed in the Pushpa fever, especially showering love towards the Srivalli beat from Allu Arjun's film. Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release Pushpa: The Rise.

In a recent Instagram reel, we could see the internet sensation from Portugal grooving to the popular music artist Javed Ali's Hindi rendition of Srivalli. The dad-daughter duo who broke the internet for their adorable dance moves to the Indian beat 'Bijlee Bijlee' by Harrdy Sandhu, are now back with the Pushpa trend.

However, the dancing duo decided to not completely imitate Allu Arjun's steps, thus they enjoyed the music with a little personal touch.

Check the video, here:

The viral video which was uploaded few days ago on Instagram has over 4 million views, 473K likes and hundreds of comments. "Love this!", "So cute....", netizens wrote in praise.

Here's how Instagram reacted, take a look:

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:43 PM IST