Watch video: 75-year-old man sells samosa at just Rs 2.50 in Amritsar

In a video, now viral on Instagram, we can see an elderly of about 75 years preparing hot samosas at Amritsar. According to the post caption, it is sold for just Rs. 2.50. Wait, what! You read it right. "75years old Uncle ji selling samosa only for Rs 2.50/- Mahana Singh Road Amritsar," read the caption.

Since posted earlier this month, the video has hit over 845K views, 129 likes and several comments. Netizens wrote seeking blessings from him and wrote in admiration of his efforts, "Waheguru ji ..salute baba ji ...ek gal aa sade sikh veer kde bheek ni mangde ..mehnat krde ne"

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:53 PM IST