Watch video: 6 people on one scooter

Viral video of six people riding on one scooter has shocked netizens

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

Triple seat on scooter is banned but in a recent viral video, six people were seen riding on one scooter. On one of the streets in Mumbai.

The clip has been shared by @HoraRamandeep on Twitter 2 days back and since then it has been watched 60k times and received multiple likes and comments.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:19 PM IST