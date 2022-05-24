Watch video: 6 people on one scooter

Triple seat on scooter is banned but in a recent viral video, six people were seen riding on one scooter. On one of the streets in Mumbai.

The clip has been shared by @HoraRamandeep on Twitter 2 days back and since then it has been watched 60k times and received multiple likes and comments.

Watch video:

Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter @CPMumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/ovy6NlXw7l — Ramandeep Singh Hora (@HoraRamandeep) May 22, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:19 PM IST