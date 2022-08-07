Watch Video: 3 boys fight off snake to save furry friend

Image credit: Google

There have been many examples of people putting their live at risk for their pets worldwide. Their love has no boundary, like these boys who put their lives at risk for their furry friend. In a horrific clip that has been trending on social media, three young boys fought a python to save their puppy.

The incident took place at an undisclosed location, although it is commendable that the young boys fought off the repltile bravely and saved their pet.

The viral clip was posted on Instagram. In the short clip, three young boys were seeing fighting a giant python that had wrapped itself around the body of their dog. They had used sticks to put the snake away.

One of the boys got the reptile by its head and unwrapped it from the body of the pup. The other two boys helped him. Post struggling for sometime, they were able to free the dog from the grip of the snake.

