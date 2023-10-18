 WATCH: US Man Tries Garlic Naan For The First Time, Calls It 'Out Of The World' In Viral Video
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Trying a new dish is surely a risky task unless it turns out to be enjoyable and yummy. For Indians, a desi 'naan' would be a part of the daily meal, however, that isn't the case for foreigners. An Instagram user from the US tried Garlic Naan for the very first time recently and recorded his experience of the food trial in a video. The foodie expressed how he felt after the first time of the dish and said: "The seasoning is out of this world."

WATCH VIDEO

In the reel shared by the man identified as Luke Collins from Cave City in Kentucky, he tries and tastes 4-5 Indian delicacies. At first, he picks up a box filled with crunchy Onion Bhajiya followed by the Garlic Naan which he relishes with a dip of Butter Chicken. He also tries a pack of rice with some chutney and the much-loved dessert - Gulab Jamun.

Video crosses one million mark

He seemed to be excited to try the dishes and give them feedback. His post on Instagram was captioned to read, "Trying Indian Food For The First Time! Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan And More! Let’s See How It Taste!" Meanwhile, one must note that the reel has gone viral on social media and attracted more than a million views.

Garlic Naan gets a 9.5 rating by US man

His food tasting started with the onion dish which he compared with fries. Later, he picked a slice of the Naan and showed it to his viewers, especially fans from India, and said: "It's paper thin. That's seasoning is out of this world. It has a nice garlic taste and it is cooked with perfection." "It is thin bread, but it has so much flavour to it. In fact, this might be the best bread I have ever had in my life," he adds while giving it a 9.5 rating.

