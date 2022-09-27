Watch: UP man's stunt during power cut goes viral

Viral stunt video | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: We may have come across people performing rope walks and different kinds of stunts during fests and fairs, however, in a bizarre case from Amariya block in Pilibhit District of Uttar Pradesh, a man seen exhibiting his balancing skills on a power cable.

Watch:

Pilibhit black Amriya me man 11000 volt light ke tar pe for losing his job pic.twitter.com/Rwtq6N1mmI — Irshad Khan (@IrshadK54670394) September 26, 2022

The power supply was paused due to the heavy rains in the locality, resulting into a man, identified as Naushad, performing the hazardous stunt. As the flow of electricity was switched off during that time, the man was saved from getting electrocuted.

As seen in the video and suggested in sourced reports, Naushad was rescued by concerned department officials with the help of some locals. Reportedly, the power lines are being claimed to be an 11 kV high-tension unit.