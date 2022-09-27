e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: UP man's stunt during power cut goes viral

Watch: UP man's stunt during power cut goes viral

The incident was captured on camera by onlookers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Viral stunt video | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: We may have come across people performing rope walks and different kinds of stunts during fests and fairs, however, in a bizarre case from Amariya block in Pilibhit District of Uttar Pradesh, a man seen exhibiting his balancing skills on a power cable.

Watch:

The power supply was paused due to the heavy rains in the locality, resulting into a man, identified as Naushad, performing the hazardous stunt. As the flow of electricity was switched off during that time, the man was saved from getting electrocuted.

As seen in the video and suggested in sourced reports, Naushad was rescued by concerned department officials with the help of some locals. Reportedly, the power lines are being claimed to be an 11 kV high-tension unit.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Amid fight with wife, man decides to live on 80-feet-tall palm tree for a month
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad Rains: Twitterati react with funny memes

Hyderabad Rains: Twitterati react with funny memes

Watch: UP man's stunt during power cut goes viral

Watch: UP man's stunt during power cut goes viral

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along says he feels like a celebrity; netizens praise him

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along says he feels like a celebrity; netizens praise him

Watch: Gucci features over 60 identical twins for Milan Fashion Week; Twitterati love it

Watch: Gucci features over 60 identical twins for Milan Fashion Week; Twitterati love it

Watch: MS Dhoni's Oreo launch goes viral with memes; check his prediction about T20 World Cup 2022

Watch: MS Dhoni's Oreo launch goes viral with memes; check his prediction about T20 World Cup 2022