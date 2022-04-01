Watch: UP cops arrest whistleblower over Class 12 English paper leak, Amar Ujala journalist Digvijay Singh slams Ballia government officials

Have you watched the Akshay Kumar's Jonny LLB 2? If you had even tuned into the initial scene of the Bollywood film, you can see how the actor is involved in malpractices over English examination. Also, in the past, there have been several videos and photos which hinted of people climbing walls to pass chits during the examination.

With misconduct during examination being no new to the state, the recent paper leak case has added up to the previous wrongdoings. In the Class 12 English exam question paper leak in Uttar Pradesh, the ones put behind the bars were the whistleblowers.

UP Police has arrested Amar Ujala journalists Digvijay Singh and Ajit Kumar Ojha from Ballia. In the video, going viral on social media, we can see Digvijay Singh around the police van amidst his arrest. Singh fiercely raises slogans over government officials, the administration of UP's Ballia district.

Digvijay Singh along people around hit their voices in chorus, "...Ballia SP gunda hai, Ballia GM chor hai, Ballia DM nakal khor hai, " followed by "murdabaad" shouts.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 04:30 PM IST