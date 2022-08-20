Watch: Ukrainian man spotted cycling through central Kyiv; here's what he says about Russian military tanks

Viral video from Kyiv | Twitter

A video of a man, who's Twitter bio suggests that he crowdfunds and delivers medical, tech supplies for army in the view to protect Ukrainian defenders, has created buzz on social media. Believed to be a Ukrainian by nationality, he was identified as Evgen Vorobiov on the microblogging website.

What's the buzz about? In his recent tweet, we can see Evgen not just cycling in the capital and most populous city of Ukraine but also narrating the scenes from the region.

While the young man was cycling through central Kyiv earlier this morning, he noticed a lot of destroyed Russian military equipments on street.In the video, we can hear Evgen saying, "Good morning from Kyiv, folks. There's a lot of destroyed Russian military equipments here which is really fun to watch."

Evgen further said during her cycling ride, "It's interesting that Russians wanted to get to the central Kyiv...which they have sort of managed to, but not to the condition that they had expected." The shared clip shows him taking a ride in the backdrop of several war tanks.

Watch video:

Cycling through central Kyiv this morning be like pic.twitter.com/aIoQ3qqSvW — Evgen Vorobiov 🇺🇦 (@vorobyov) August 20, 2022

Seeing the free moment of people around in the city of Kyiv, some hoped on a possibility for the Kyiv Independence Day Parade this year. To the unversed, the Kyiv Independence Day Parade that takes place in the capital city marks one the main event on the national occasion of Ukraine, which is observed annually on August 24.

According to protectukrainiandefenders.org, Evgen is a financial lawyer involved in managing a small business in Ukraine, spending a lot of time studying tactical medicine and hunting for top-quality medical supplies abroad.