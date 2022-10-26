Watch: Two groups get into a violent fight over bursting Diwali crackers in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension

Watch: Two groups fight over bursting Diwali crackers in Ghaziabad | Twitter

A dispute between two groups over bursting crackers in Ghaziabad turned ugly after a person, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with women and others at a residential society here. A video of a clash between the two groups has also come to the fore and it is said to be from Nandgram area in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension.

Watch:

It is alleged that a man named Gaurav Tyagi, under the influence of alcohol, on Diwali night misbehaved with women and other people during an argument over bursting crackers, which triggered a physical clash between the two groups. The video of the incident has gone viral, after which the police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

Delhi residents defy cracker ban

In neighbouring Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said last week that bursting firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. A large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Diwali night as people in Delhi flouted the ban imposed on these by the city government.

Despite the legal deterrent in place, people in many parts of the city, including in south and northwest Delhi, started bursting crackers by Monday evening. High-intensity firecrackers could be heard going off on the ground or mid-air.

(with agency inputs)