WATCH: Thousands of crows mysteriously gather at a Japanese island near Kyoto; video goes viral | Twitter

Japan: Thousands of crows were spotted flying over the sky in Honshu, Japan, and making it to the streets of the Japanese island near Kyoto. A viral video being shared by multiple users on social media shows the birds flooding the streets of Honshu island in a mysterious way.

WATCH VIDEO:

The cause behind the crowds gathering in large numbers is unknown, however, some reports suggest that such instances can hint at natural disasters such as earthquakes.

Similar incident

In November 2022, a video from China showed a group of sheep continuously walking in a circle for over 10 days. The footage from a farm in North China's Inner Mongolia had gone viral on social media and the reason behind the animals' stunning behaviour was known.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)