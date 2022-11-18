Bizarre! Hundreds of sheep in China continuously walk in a circle for over 10 days, but why? Check out this viral video | Twitter/People's Daily, China

A video showing some hundred sheep continuously walk in a circle for nearly about thirteen days has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the behaviour which was initially noticed in a fewer sheep, gradually manifested to a larger number as others joined in the circle walks.

Watch:

The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery. pic.twitter.com/8Jg7yOPmGK — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 16, 2022

But, why? No one has the answer. While some believe that a few aquatic creatures like the turtles rush to the sea shore ahead of a tsunami, thus hinting the calamite, there are speculations that the weird movement of the herd of sheep could be hinting something.

Although it is not known for certain what caused the sheep to behave this way, a bacterial disease called Listeriosis has been known to cause ‘circling’ in animals, Metro reported, further suggesting that case to be associated with spoilt silage consumed by the respective animals.