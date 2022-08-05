Watch: Sumedh Shinde mimics Bollywood's reactions over Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

FPJ/Swarna Srikanth

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh broke the internet with her naked photoshoot pictures. He graced the cover of an international magazine that had previously roped in global fashion icon Kim Kardashian for the same theme.

The magazine had previously put the likes of Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, among other top celebrities of the world in their editions and they now chose the maverick showman of India Ranveer Singh to grace the magazine.

From Bollywood celebrities to fashion industry stalwarts and celebrated photographers, everyone has come out in support of Ranveer. In a compilation of the reply by celebrities over the nude photoshoot, mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde released a creative video. He can be seen voicing the words by the eminent cine stars in the now viral clip. Sumedh has expressed his talent by mimicking statement of Nawazuddin Siddique, John Abraham, Sonu Nigam, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Pankaj Tripathi.

