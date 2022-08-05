e-Paper Get App

Watch: Sumedh Shinde mimics Bollywood's reactions over Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

In a now viral video, mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde can be seen voicing the reply by some eminent cine star over Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
FPJ/Swarna Srikanth

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh broke the internet with her naked photoshoot pictures. He graced the cover of an international magazine that had previously roped in global fashion icon Kim Kardashian for the same theme.

The magazine had previously put the likes of Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, among other top celebrities of the world in their editions and they now chose the maverick showman of India Ranveer Singh to grace the magazine.

From Bollywood celebrities to fashion industry stalwarts and celebrated photographers, everyone has come out in support of Ranveer. In a compilation of the reply by celebrities over the nude photoshoot, mimicry artist Sumedh Shinde released a creative video. He can be seen voicing the words by the eminent cine stars in the now viral clip. Sumedh has expressed his talent by mimicking statement of Nawazuddin Siddique, John Abraham, Sonu Nigam, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Watch video:

The video was captioned to read, "Check out what bollywood wants to say about Ranveer's nude photoshoot." Since the video was posted on Instagram a week ago, it has attracted over 15K likes and lots of comments. Take a look at what viewers had to say on watching the video:

Read Also
Naag Panchami 2022: GOAT! Evergreen memes to share on 'Naag Punch me' festival
article-image
Read Also
Wait, what? Locals 'steal' 60 feet long bridge in Bihar, netizens burst into laughter
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Sumedh Shinde mimics Bollywood's reactions over Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Wrestler Bajrang Punia storms into 65kg Last 8 at Commonwealth Games 2022

Watch Video: Wrestler Bajrang Punia storms into 65kg Last 8 at Commonwealth Games 2022

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit: China cancels several defence meetings, suspends key climate talks with...

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit: China cancels several defence meetings, suspends key climate talks with...

National Herald case: No proof of Moti Lal Vora handling financial transactions

National Herald case: No proof of Moti Lal Vora handling financial transactions

Paytm outage: Company says 'trying to fix the issue' after several users complain

Paytm outage: Company says 'trying to fix the issue' after several users complain