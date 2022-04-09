e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India

Wait, what? Locals 'steal' 60 feet long bridge in Bihar, netizens burst into laughter

After the news that Bihar bridge was 'stolen' by locals disguised as officials, netizens have got their laughter bones triggered.

Law Kumar Mishra | Updated on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

Advertisement

Patna: An abandoned river road over bridge was on Saturday stolen in Rohtas district, 200 kms west from here.

According to an FIR lodged with Nasriganj police station by Arshad Kamal Shamsi, junior engineer of Irrigation department, the bridge materials including 500 tons of iron and steel worth Rs 59 lakhs were stolen by some unidentified people two days back.

Shamsi said he contacted hus counter part at Dehri on Son and he claimed the materials were not taken away by his department either,He also suspected theft of the bridge materials.

Shamshi in his FIR said local villagers told him,people had come with JCB machine and trucks two days back and lifted the entire bridge which was 60 feet long,10 feet wide and 12 feet height with nuts and bolts too.

According to the FIR, entire bridge was dismantled and materials taken away in several trips by trucks.

Pawan Kumar, former block head in a letter to the chief engineer of Sone canal project alleged involvement of department employees in the theft of the bridge constructed on Sone canal and lying unused for the last five years.

District SP of Rohtas, Ashish Bharti on Saturday visited the bridge site for investigation.

As soon as the news reached the ears of the internet, they couldn't believe it for a while. Stunned Twitterati burst into laughter over 'stealing' of huge bridge, and some also synced it to such like bizarre happening in West Bengal - wherein a donkey commuted via local train.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

British chef Gordon Ramsay reacts over mother's food review, says 'I love you xxx' British chef Gordon Ramsay reacts over mother's food review, says 'I love you xxx'

ALSO READ

Watch: 'Petrol Sajni' song goes viral on social media amid soaring fuel prices Watch: 'Petrol Sajni' song goes viral on social media amid soaring fuel prices

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:11 PM IST