Wait, what? Locals 'steal' 60 feet long bridge in Bihar, netizens burst into laughter

Patna: An abandoned river road over bridge was on Saturday stolen in Rohtas district, 200 kms west from here.

According to an FIR lodged with Nasriganj police station by Arshad Kamal Shamsi, junior engineer of Irrigation department, the bridge materials including 500 tons of iron and steel worth Rs 59 lakhs were stolen by some unidentified people two days back.

Shamsi said he contacted hus counter part at Dehri on Son and he claimed the materials were not taken away by his department either,He also suspected theft of the bridge materials.

Shamshi in his FIR said local villagers told him,people had come with JCB machine and trucks two days back and lifted the entire bridge which was 60 feet long,10 feet wide and 12 feet height with nuts and bolts too.

According to the FIR, entire bridge was dismantled and materials taken away in several trips by trucks.

Pawan Kumar, former block head in a letter to the chief engineer of Sone canal project alleged involvement of department employees in the theft of the bridge constructed on Sone canal and lying unused for the last five years.

District SP of Rohtas, Ashish Bharti on Saturday visited the bridge site for investigation.

As soon as the news reached the ears of the internet, they couldn't believe it for a while. Stunned Twitterati burst into laughter over 'stealing' of huge bridge, and some also synced it to such like bizarre happening in West Bengal - wherein a donkey commuted via local train.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Bridge 🌉 hie chura liya 😯😯😳😳❓❓❓😄😄😄😄😄😄😄🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️#Bihar 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 — GUERRIER 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@porcupine1975) April 9, 2022

Bihari bridge bhi chura lete hai 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/0hJvjyRP8i — Dr. Shubham 🌞🌟☃️ (@jatayuuuu) April 9, 2022

A horse travels in a local train in West Bengal

&

Theives steal an iron bridge in Bihar!



There is so much happening in India beside Nimbu prices! — Col AJ🇮🇳 (@ajaykraina) April 9, 2022

Thieves in Bihar made off with a 500 tonne steel bridge. — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) April 9, 2022

Bihar me choro ne 500 tons ka steel structure Bridge raato raat churaya. — زماں (@Delhiite_) April 9, 2022

There was an old joke about stealing a bridge in #Bihar. Now it is real 😂😂 — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) April 9, 2022

someone just stole a 60ft bridge made of steel in bihar i can't breathe 😭😭 — Ayush (@Ayush_5505) April 8, 2022

#Bridge_Theft Finally Bihar can claim an equal status with developed countries like America and Czech Republic, in at least that a 60-foot iron bridge was stolen, which happened in these countries too. 😂😎🤣🌴 — AK Gandhi (@AnilGan01201148) April 9, 2022

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:11 PM IST