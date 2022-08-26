Watch: Sidhu Moosewala songs played at India-Pak border, both army groove in viral video

Twitter

In a beautiful moment of harmony between India and Pakistan, both army were seen striking same beats as they enjoyed Sidhu Moosewala's songs. When the Indian soldiers played the Punjabi singer's beats in the serene landscapes of India-Pak border, the echo touched the ears of the Pakistani army and made them groove along. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! bridging the divide! pic.twitter.com/E3cOwpdRvn — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 25, 2022

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead earlier this year on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district. Even after his death, his voice is still alive in and around the nation.



When Twitterati were notified that Indian army and Pakistani troops are shaking their legs to the same wave, they were delighted; multiple shares and like came in to the video.

Also, Sidhu's fans would be that the release date of his track 'Jaandi Vaar' is scheduled on September 2, 2022.