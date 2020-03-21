Watch: Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' runs for a hand sanitiser amid coronavirus outbreak

According to latest reports, the government has now fixed the prices of sanitisers and masks, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said in a tweet.

He said that since the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indian market has seen a huge surge in the prices of various face masks and hand sanitizers. Therefore, the government has fixed the prices of two-ply and three-ply surgical masks and hand sanitizers.

Paswan said, "Under the Essential Commodities Act, the prices of fabric used two-ply and three-ply surgical masks will remain the same as it was on February 12, while the retail prices of three-ply masks will be at Rs 8 per mask and not exceed Rs 10."

The Union Minister said, "The retail price of a 200 ml bottle of hand sanitizer will not exceed Rs 100. Other sizes of bottles will also be priced in the same proportion. These prices will be applicable throughout the country till June 30, 2020."

Coronavirus has claimed lives of over 10,000 people worldwide and four in India.