Watch: Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' runs for a hand sanitiser amid coronavirus outbreak

With more and more coronavirus memes and jokes making way to social media, a recent addition with the twist of Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Kabir Singh’ is making waves online.
A Twitter user has shared a clip from Kabir Singh, where the protagonist is seen running. However, the clip is placed behind a hand sanitiser. This makes it appear as if the chase is for the bottle. Given the shutting down of several shops and people hoarding essentials goods and selling them for a higher price amid this pandemic, the video is highly relatable.
Earlier, another meme similar to the use of sanitiser features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s ending scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
According to latest reports, the government has now fixed the prices of sanitisers and masks, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said in a tweet.
He said that since the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indian market has seen a huge surge in the prices of various face masks and hand sanitizers. Therefore, the government has fixed the prices of two-ply and three-ply surgical masks and hand sanitizers.
Paswan said, "Under the Essential Commodities Act, the prices of fabric used two-ply and three-ply surgical masks will remain the same as it was on February 12, while the retail prices of three-ply masks will be at Rs 8 per mask and not exceed Rs 10."
The Union Minister said, "The retail price of a 200 ml bottle of hand sanitizer will not exceed Rs 100. Other sizes of bottles will also be priced in the same proportion. These prices will be applicable throughout the country till June 30, 2020."
Coronavirus has claimed lives of over 10,000 people worldwide and four in India.
