Watch: Greek woman dances to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ at work to beat coronavirus stress

The coronavirus scare has managed to bring out the best and worst in people. While there are those hoarding toilet papers and hand sanitisers, others are trying ways to entertain themselves in self quarantine mode to beat the stress around this pandemic.

In addition to Italians signing from their balconies, and Indian politicians chanting ‘Go Corona Go’, a Greek woman has hit the viral note for dancing on Madhuri Dixit’s song ‘Ek Do Teen’ at work to beat coronavirus stress.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress. Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit @MadhuriDixit Let's make Katerina famous.”