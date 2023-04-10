WATCH: Ryanair plane experiences sparks during landing at Dublin airport; Airline company calls it 'minor' technical issue | Twitter @havahabercom

A plane arriving at Dublin Airport faced a landing gear malfunction as it experienced a trail of sparks along the runway. A video of the Ryanair flight landing with sparks on the ground surfaced online and has gone viral on social media.

WATCH VIDEO

İrlandalı düşük maliyetli havayolu Ryanair’in Liverpool- Dublin seferini yapan B737-800 tipi uçağının Dublin Havalimanı’na iniş yaptığı sırada ön dikmesi kırıldı.#ryanair pic.twitter.com/ReFIkKjpeZ — Hava Haber (@havahabercom) April 10, 2023

The flight was travelling from Liverpool to Dublin (April 9) and the landing issue was handled by emergency services who took control of the scenario ensuring the safety of passengers and the cabin crew.

Ryanair told Dublin Live that the plane experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing. "Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers," a spokesperson of the Ireland-based airline company told the media outlet. Furthermore, it was noted that Dublin Airport declared a "full emergency" following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool.