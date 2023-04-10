 WATCH: Ryanair plane experiences sparks during landing at Dublin airport; Airline company calls it 'minor' technical issue
WATCH: Ryanair plane experiences sparks during landing at Dublin airport; Airline company calls it 'minor' technical issue

A video of a flight landing with sparks on the ground has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
WATCH: Ryanair plane experiences sparks during landing at Dublin airport; Airline company calls it 'minor' technical issue

A plane arriving at Dublin Airport faced a landing gear malfunction as it experienced a trail of sparks along the runway. A video of the Ryanair flight landing with sparks on the ground surfaced online and has gone viral on social media.

The flight was travelling from Liverpool to Dublin (April 9) and the landing issue was handled by emergency services who took control of the scenario ensuring the safety of passengers and the cabin crew.

Ryanair told Dublin Live that the plane experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing. "Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers," a spokesperson of the Ireland-based airline company told the media outlet. Furthermore, it was noted that Dublin Airport declared a "full emergency" following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool.

