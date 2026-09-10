Abhorrable! Robbers Snatch Purse From Wheelchair-Bound Man In Punjab's Zirakpur; ₹5,000 Cash, Phone & Documents Stolen

Robbers Snatch Purse From Wheelchair-Bound Man In Punjab's Zirakpur; CCTV Captures Broad Daylight Crime |

A broad-daylight snatching incident involving a wheelchair-bound man in Zirakpur has once again put the spotlight on public safety and police patrolling in residential areas. Two unidentified youths allegedly targeted Surendra Pal in the Palam Enclave area while he was on his way to his institute.

The incident reportedly took place around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, when the two suspects approached Pal on a motorcycle and allegedly snatched his purse before speeding away.

Purse contained cash, mobile phone and documents

According to the complaint, the stolen purse contained around ₹5,000 in cash, a mobile phone, credit cards, Bluetooth headphones, a PAN card and other important belongings.

The incident has become particularly concerning because the victim was travelling in a wheelchair. Despite being physically challenged, Pal reportedly attempted to chase the suspects after the snatching.

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The episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage is said to show the suspects and could potentially assist investigators in establishing their identities and tracing their escape route.

CCTV footage puts pressure on police

With visual evidence reportedly available, attention has now turned towards the Zirakpur police and the speed of the investigation. Residents are waiting to see whether the suspects can be identified and arrested quickly and whether Pal's belongings can be recovered.

The victim has approached the police seeking action against those responsible and recovery of his stolen property.

The case also comes amid renewed concerns over snatching incidents in and around Zirakpur. Police have recently taken action in other snatching cases in the area, including the arrest of two alleged chain-snatchers following a separate incident earlier this month.

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Residents raise questions over patrolling

The latest incident has sparked concern among residents, particularly because it allegedly happened in a residential locality during daytime hours.

Locals say incidents of street crime create a sense of insecurity even during periods when roads and neighbourhoods are active. They are seeking stronger police visibility, regular patrolling and faster action against repeat offenders.

The central question for residents is simple: if a wheelchair-bound person can be targeted in broad daylight, how safe are other people using the streets of Zirakpur?

Police action now under watch

The CCTV footage could prove important in the investigation, but the immediate priority remains identifying the two suspects, tracing the motorcycle and recovering the stolen belongings.

For Surendra Pal, the incident has meant the loss of cash, personal documents and electronic items. For residents, however, it has raised a larger concern about security in their neighbourhood.

It now remains to be seen how quickly the Zirakpur police are able to identify and apprehend the accused and whether the stolen purse and other belongings are recovered.