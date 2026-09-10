PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Piyush Goyal And Other Politicians Join Viral ChatGPT 80s AI Photo Trend- Check Out Posts

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Piyush Goyal And Other Politicians Join Viral ChatGPT 80s AI Photo - Check Out Posts |

A new social media craze is taking Instagram and X users back several decades, with AI-generated photographs recreating the distinctive look of the 1980s. The viral ChatGPT 80s photo trend is turning modern portraits into nostalgic images inspired by old family albums, Bollywood publicity stills and classic studio photographs.

The trend is relatively simple. Users upload a recent photograph and ask an AI image generator to transform it into an authentic-looking 1980s portrait. The resulting images often feature retro outfits, larger hairstyles, aviator sunglasses, warm lighting, muted colours and an analogue film effect.

Political parties tap into AI nostalgia

The BJP's official Instagram account posted vintage-style images with the caption “PM Modi ft. 1980s era!" Unlike the AI-created portraits circulating online, the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to be an actual photograph rather than an AI-generated recreation.

Congress Sevadal also participated, sharing AI-generated 1980s-style photographs of Rahul Gandhi in a brown jacket, white shirt and beige trousers.

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Piyush Goyal gets an 80s Bollywood makeover

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently joined the trend, sharing an AI-generated portrait on social media with the caption, “Vibing to the 80s trend".

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In the image, Goyal appears in a grey suit, white shirt and aviator sunglasses. Sepia colouring, film grain and a faded photographic texture give the portrait the appearance of an old studio photograph. The Bollywood-inspired styling prompted playful reactions from social media users, some of whom joked that Goyal looked ready for a career in Hindi cinema.

Kiren Rijiju, Himanta Biswa Sarma join in

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also embraced the nostalgia wave. Sharing his AI-created retro portrait on X, he wrote, “Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I’m also forced to 80s nostalgia!"

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His photograph adopts a distinctly Bollywood aesthetic, featuring sunglasses, a blazer, an open shirt and a vintage pose alongside a car.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the conversation as well, posting a retro-styled image with the caption, “Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it, Back to the 80s eh!"

Politicians Anil Deshmukh, Ramdas Athawale, Pankaja Munde and others also joined the viral trend on social media.

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Why the 80s AI photo trend is so popular

The appeal lies in the combination of personal identity and nostalgia. AI tools can preserve recognizable facial features while changing clothing, hairstyles, backgrounds, lighting and photographic texture.

From family-album portraits and vintage wedding pictures to Bollywood-inspired studio shoots, users are experimenting with different interpretations of the decade. The result is a social media format that feels personal, visually distinctive and instantly nostalgic — making the AI 80s photo trend particularly easy to share and recreate.