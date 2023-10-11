 WATCH: Ricky Pond Witnesses Oops Moment While Dancing With His Son, Falls Down During Hook Step
WATCH: Ricky Pond Witnesses Oops Moment While Dancing With His Son, Falls Down During Hook Step

The dance reel also filmed the Oops moment when the US man lost his balance during a hook step and fell to the ground.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Internet sensation Ricky Pond, who is fondly known as Dancing Dad, was seen accidentally slipping on the floor while shaking his leg with his son. The dance reel also filmed the Oops moment when the US man lost his balance during a hook step and fell to the ground. Seconds after an energetic dance to a Western beat, he missed a little from a perfect conclusion. WATCH VIDEO

Instagram reel goes viral

Since being shared a couple of days ago, the reel attracted more than 50,000 views on Instagram. People replied to the father-son duo's dance and termed it "Amazing."

Ricky didn't choose to hide the unlikely ending as he captioned the post to read: "Look who I caught home to dance today we need to work on the ending. What do you think?"

"This is so cute," read a comment on the viral video. Another added, saying, "You and your son are so amazing. You’re such amazing dancers both of you. (sic)"

