Watch: Rescued dog is happy being adopted as he doesn't want to let go of his owner's hand

There are millions of videos of adorable pets that netizens can't get over of them. Some videos make us laugh by watching how pets mess up and look innocent at the same time while some videos make us emotional.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which a dog is seen sitting in the front seat of a car and trying to hold his owner's hand again and again. The owner is seen driving the car. Hence, he lets go of him frequently but it seems like the dog doesn't want to let go of the owner's hand. It is said that the dog was rescued. The video was recorded while the owner was taking him home for the first time. No doubt, the dog looks happy being adopted. In the end of the video, the owner kisses him and he smiles.

The video was shared yesterday by @yoda4ever on Twitter with the caption, "Rescue dog won't let go of his dad's hand on the ride to his new home".

The video was uploaded yesterday and since then it has been watched 248K times and had received 20k likes and multiple retweets.

Watch the video:

Rescue dog won't let go of his dad's hand on the ride to his new home.🐕🐾❤️



🎥:Sam_CIarence pic.twitter.com/wQWA7F7MTp — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 20, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:05 PM IST