e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Piyush Goyal revisits old video of Indian Army reciting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

Watch: Piyush Goyal revisits old video of Indian Army reciting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

The video is believed to have originated from September 2018.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Indian Army reciting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' | Twitter

In a video shared by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, we could see the Indian Army biding adieu to Ganesha idol. The old video having emerged from pre-pandemic days, resurfaced on the internet as Goyal tweeted it on social media.

Army personnel can be seen reciting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with all enthusiasm and devotion during the Ganpati visarjan moment. Take a look at the video:

The video is believed to have originated from September 2018.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Piyush Goyal's house on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Sharing the pictures of Ganesha aarti at the residence, Modi tweeted, "...May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

Read Also
Watch: Adorable Ganesha takes adobe on tortoise in viral video; mushakraj idol welcomes and worships...
article-image
Read Also
Minister Piyush Goyal celebrates India's 10th Unicorn with Bhuban Badyakar's 'Kacha Badam' reference...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident; netizens share 'Om Shanti' messages on Twitter

Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident; netizens share 'Om Shanti' messages on Twitter

India vs Pakistan: Netizens call Rahul Dravid 'Statue of Decency' after he avoids saying 'sexy' in...

India vs Pakistan: Netizens call Rahul Dravid 'Statue of Decency' after he avoids saying 'sexy' in...

When hair stuck baggage conveyer belt, 26-year-old female employee lost her life at New Orleans...

When hair stuck baggage conveyer belt, 26-year-old female employee lost her life at New Orleans...

Watch: Piyush Goyal revisits old video of Indian Army reciting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

Watch: Piyush Goyal revisits old video of Indian Army reciting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike lip-syncs to 'Dard' dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike lip-syncs to 'Dard' dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil