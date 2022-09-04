Watch: Piyush Goyal revisits old video of Indian Army reciting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

Indian Army reciting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' | Twitter

In a video shared by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, we could see the Indian Army biding adieu to Ganesha idol. The old video having emerged from pre-pandemic days, resurfaced on the internet as Goyal tweeted it on social media.

Army personnel can be seen reciting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with all enthusiasm and devotion during the Ganpati visarjan moment. Take a look at the video:

एक दो तीन चार,

गणपति जी की जय जयकार।



भारतीय सेना के जवान पूर्ण उत्साह से गणेशोत्सव मनाते हुए। pic.twitter.com/0TWmbFsE0H — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) September 4, 2022

The video is believed to have originated from September 2018.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Piyush Goyal's house on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Sharing the pictures of Ganesha aarti at the residence, Modi tweeted, "...May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."