 WATCH: Historic! Pilot lands plane on helipad of Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Historic! Pilot lands plane on helipad of Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel

WATCH: Historic! Pilot lands plane on helipad of Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel

Wiiings for real? Looks like Red Bull's slogan materialised in real life and gave a plane and its crew all energy to record the 'world first' landing at Dubai's most iconic luxury hotel

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Historic! Pilot lands plane on helipad of Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel | Viral Video: Redbull

Luke Czepiela, a Polish pilot and former Red Bull Air Race Challenger Class World Champion recorded a historic moment by successfully landing his specially modified aircraft on the helipad of Dubai's luxury hotel Burj Al Arab. After being trained for it for two years, Czepiela pulled off the heart-stopping stunt in 'world first' landing on the just 27-metre-long space.

The video of the stunt was shared by Redbull on their official Instagram page, and the incident was also brought to light on the company website. The pilot wore a helmet featuring the brand while carrying out the stunt.

Watch video

Read Also
Mumbai: Pilot daughter touches dad's feet, hugs him before take-off while having him on her flight,...
article-image

Czepiela completed the task in only 20.76 meters despite having 27 meters to bring his Cub Crafters-built STOL aircraft (Carbon Cub/short take-off and landing) to a stop. “To be honest I couldn’t feel happier! Two years in the making, third attempt (to land) and everything was perfect. We’ve managed to put a plane on a helipad 212 meters above the ground, on the most iconic, the most beautiful building in the world,” the pilot was quoted in a report by Arab News. “I feel awesome. There is no other word to describe it!"

It is noted that Czepiela’s landing is not the first time the sail-shaped hotel has been the scene of an impressive feat. The space, in the past, has witnessed a tennis match between champions Roger Federer and Andre Agassi in 2005, along with David Coulthard performing donuts in a Formula One car in 2013, and a bike jump by BMX rider Kriss Kyle in 2019.

Read Also
This Indian flight captain's rhyme rap announcement is cheering flyers and going viral for all the...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland: Oldest woman dies at 121; survived by 56 great-grandchildren

Nagaland: Oldest woman dies at 121; survived by 56 great-grandchildren

WATCH: Historic! Pilot lands plane on helipad of Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel

WATCH: Historic! Pilot lands plane on helipad of Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel

WATCH: Streets of Paris turn into a garbage dump yard, as pension strike continues

WATCH: Streets of Paris turn into a garbage dump yard, as pension strike continues

Mumbai Rains: "Garmi mein thandi ka ehsas', Twitter explodes with memes on unseasonal rains

Mumbai Rains:

WHAT! After 6 years of marriage man discovers his wife is actually his sister

WHAT! After 6 years of marriage man discovers his wife is actually his sister