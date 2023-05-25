 WATCH: Mumbai Police band performs Dev Anand's Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahi; netizens say ' Salute to Khaki Studio'
The in-house band, also called Khaki Studio, is known for numerous songs from yesteryear and even trending ones.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Police Band has taken the internet by storm with their latest video for their rendition of the famous Kishore Kumar song Mana Janab Ne Pukara. The in-house band, also called Khaki Studio, is known for numerous songs from yesteryear and even trending ones. From Kishore Kumar's Mere Sapnon Ki Rani to Bella Ciao, the band has covered it all.  

The viral video was shared on Instagram by the Mumbai Police, with a caption that read, "Hear the mesmerising rendition of the iconic song 'Mana Janab Ne Pukara' by our Mumbai Police Band. The performance by #KhakiStudio is sure to leave you in awe of the band."

In the video, the band members can be seen playing the song from the 1957 film Paying Guest. The band members covered the song using several instruments while the bandmaster guided them like a pro. 

Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahi was sung by Kishore Kumar and the music was given by SD Burman. The song was picturised on Dev Anand and Nutan. 

The video posted on Tuesday, has garnered over 96K views so far.The internet seems to be quite impressed by the performance, and many people have praised them in the comments section. 

"Mumbai police is best at everything they do," wrote a proud user.

"Salute to #khakistudio," commented another user.

"Amazing police is the Mumbai's police aap hein to hum hein," wrote another user.

Mumbai police celebrates 'Raising Day of Maharashtra Police' with a live band performance
