Watch: More disturbing videos emerge as communal tension grows in Chhattisgarh; netizens criticise CM Baghel

Violence broke out at Kawardha, the headquarters of Kabirdham district in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday during a procession taken out by right-wing outfits. So far 66 people have been arrested, police said.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik reached Kawardha on Wednesday afternoon. The district administration stopped them from meeting "affected" families, they said.

He was accompanied by MLAs Brijmohan Agrawal, Narayan Chandel and Krishnamurti Bandhi, and MP Santosh Pandey. Pandey had attended the rally organized by right-wing activists on Tuesday before it turned violent.

The trouble started on October 3 after people from two communities clashed over the removal of religious flags from Lohara Chowk. To protest the incident, right-wing outfits took out a rally on Tuesday.

"So far 66 people have been arrested in connection with Tuesday's violence while 15 were apprehended following Sunday's incident. More than half a dozen FIRs have been registered," said Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg.

No relaxation has been given in the curfew so far, he added.

Meanwhile, more disturbing visuals are doing the rounds of internet as the tension in the area has not been diffused. On Thursday, a video of people holding saffron flags vandalising a mosque emerged on Twitter. Condemnation for the state of affairs also flooded social media.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:31 AM IST