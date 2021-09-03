Watch: Money Heist fans get a treat as Mumbai Police play 'Bella Ciao' instrumental

Netflix's most popular Spanish-language series 'Money Heist Season 5' is here.

It is one of the most successful local shows to go global. Titled 'La Casa De Papel' (The House of Paper) in Spanish, the series traces two heists pulled off by a ragtag group of thieves, led by The Professor (Alvaro Morte) -- one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain.

The fifth and final season of the popular series will be divided into two parts of five episodes each. While the first volume is now available on Netflix, the remainder will debut after three months on December 3.

Volume 1 was made available at 12:30 pm IST on September 3 and Volume 2 will release at 1:30 pm IST on December 3.

As the web series loved by many across the globe is here, people cannot keep calm.

Joining the excitement of Money Heist fans are Mumbai Police! On Friday, the band of Mumbai Police played the instrumental version of 'Bella Ciao' the famous Italian folk protest song that is also played in the web series.

Sharing the video of the instrumental, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote, "Liked the trailer of #BellaCiao this morning? You will surely love the bigger picture! Afterall, Khaki makes everything even better."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Needless to say, Mumbaikars loved the video and poured their love into the comments.

Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 05:01 PM IST