Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:00 PM IST

'For Nairobi!': Fans welcome #MoneyHeist Volume 5 with love and memes

FPJ Web Desk
Netflix's most popular Spanish-language series 'Money Heist Volume 5' is almost here.

It is one of the most successful local shows to go global. Titled 'La Casa De Papel' (The House of Paper) in Spanish, the series traces two heists pulled off by a ragtag group of thieves, led by The Professor (Alvaro Morte) -- one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain.

The fifth and final season of the popular series will be divided into two parts of five episodes each. While the first five have arrived on September 3, the remainder will debut after three months on December 3.

Volume 1 was made available at 12:30 pm IST on September 3 and Volume 2 will release at 1:30 pm IST on December 3.

As the web series loved by many across the globe is here, netizens cannot keep calm. #MoneyHeist continues to trend on top on Twitter as enthusiastic fans express their excitement.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

