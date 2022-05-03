Watch: Man’s proposal at McDonalds goes wrong, girlfriend walks by

When it comes to marriage, people come up with some creative solutions, but this proposal is truly unique. People propose in various locations, but McDonald's is a one-of-a-kind option. The man in the video proposed to the woman at McDonald's and was roundly rejected.



The woman in the video, who is talking to the McDonald's cashier behind the counter, turns around to see a man holding a ring. While other patrons applaud the man, the woman was having none of it and walked out after a few words. The man, visibly humiliated, takes the cart and pushes it through the crowd, which is being recorded by hundreds of cameras.

This video has over 3.7 million views and was posted on Twitter by @Madame Fossette. This has also sparked a debate about whether or not public proposals are romantic .Some users are criticizing the man and some are sympathizing with him.

Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh 💔 pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga — ⭐️Certified Fixer⭐️ (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 05:49 PM IST