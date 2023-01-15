e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Male activists run the TMM to raise voice against injustice & gender bias, chant slogans 'False accusers deserve jail'

Volunteers of a Mumbai-based helpline for men Vaastav Foundation were spotted raising slogans and marching for men rights.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
WATCH: Male activists run the TATA Mumbai Marathon to raise voice against injustice & gender bias, chant slogans 'False accusers deserve jail' | FPJ
Mumbai: The most-happening marathon being held at Mumbai became a platform for voicing out social and environment causes. While some participants were dressed in themed costumes, other runners were spotted teaming up with their slogans during the run. Volunteers of a Mumbai-based helpline for men Vaastav Foundation were spotted raising slogans and marching for men rights. Watch video:

As rape not only happens towards women, and men are affected too, men activists were seen voicing out to raise awareness about the injustice towards the male race and the need to speak up and bring the balance. Not neglecting the violence, gender bias that men go through, these activists hit the marathon arena to gain attention and reach their message to the masses.

Reportedly, a survey conducted on adult men in India, showed that one out of every five males was raped or molested at least once in their lives. They are also prey to fake accuses by females that potentially drag them behind the bars. In order to condemn these concerns, men from the Vaastav Foundation were spotted running the marathon.

