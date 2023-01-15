In pics: 8 quirky costumes that hit TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023

By: Swarna Srikanth | January 15, 2023
Mumbai: The TATA Mumbai Marathon has started this Sunday morning and it is witnessing over thousands of runners on the race track. Apart from the enthusiasts running for fitness and sports goals, some were spotted running for a cause.
Many from the tracks of the marathon were spotted dressed in themed costumes for raising awareness about concerning causes. From promoting culture to pitching for environmental concerns, take a look at some quirky costumes that hit the run in Mumbai.
A female dressed in a traditional attire as of to symbolise the Varaha Avataram, similar to the looks in the popular film Kantara, was spotted at the premises of the TATA Mumbai marathon.
A pair who were dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jijabai couldn't go unnoticed from the TATA-hosted Mumbai marathon. Their tribute to the maratha emperor stole the spotlight from the streets of Mumbai.
A youth was dressed all around with plastic to slam the pollution and environment risk created by the hazardous material.
"Paan Singh Thookar." Spitting tobacco and gutka on roads and the trees nearby can't go unnoticed. Throwing light on this issue, a participant from the marathon was spotted hinting about the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Shrimad Rajchandra Tribal Healthcare and Women Empowerment volunteers were spotted carrying props syncing to media devices and equipment. The group was seen to hint the filmy phrase, "Light Camera Action, oops the last one being COMPASSION."
A girl dressed in white to remind people about meditation and its benefits was spotted in her simple outfit.
Another costume that caught the eyes of runners and people around was a man voicing out for "Vocal for Local."
A group reminding people about road safety was spotted at the run. They demonstrated the need for wearing seat belts and helmets to ensure road safety and good health