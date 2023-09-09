WATCH: Lion In Africa Grabs Live Camera And Runs Away; What Happened Later Is Recorded In Viral Video

A video of a lion noticing a camera and walking towards it to only steal it away has surfaced online and gone viral. Could someone tell the king of the jungle that the thing isn't its ideal prey? The clip captures the entire moment from the spotting to the attack. Watch video below

Here's a look into what all the lion does

The video begins with a lion taking a stroll in the jungle and soon coming across a camera. It then poses in front of the live device trying to figure out what it could be, however, with its natural instinct it grabs the object in its mouth and runs away. Little does the animal know that the recording is on and all its interaction and fun with the camera is being filmed. One could call it a good 'pov shot' that the lion recorded itself.

More details about the viral video

Reportedly, the amazing visuals of the lion were filmed on a GoPro camera belonging to 38-year-old Ahmed Galal, who allowed the animal (identified as a female lion) to run off with his device in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, Africa. Ahmed was quoted as saying in media reports that he was 'worried about getting the camera back' when the lioness grabbed it and went off. However, he managed to chase it and collect the device back as the lioness dropped the camera after an energetic run.

