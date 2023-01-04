e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Leopard enters society in Greater Noida, creates panic among residents

A couple of pictures and videos of the animal being spotted were shared on Twitter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Leopard in Greater Noida society | Twitter
Greater Noida: On Tuesday, a leopard was spotted at Ajnara Le Garden in Sector 16 of Greater Noida (West). Residents of the society took to social media sharing visuals of the leopard sighting that triggered panic. They also claimed that to have seen the feline moving around in the area on Wednesday morning.

Video of the leopard entering the residential area, watch:

Meanwhile, a video shared on Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon showed a van entering the society, reportedly to rescue the leopard. The van that can be seen in the video is believed to be the search and rescue operation by the forest department. While a team from the Forest department at Gautam Buddh Nagar rushed to the spot, experts from Meerut and Agra were roped in later in the day, an official told PTI.

Check video below: Leopard was reportedly captured

The society has around 16 residential towers of which five to six are under construction. The leopard was spotted by society workers in one of the under-construction towers' basement on Tuesday.

The society had issued a similar leopard alert a week ago when, on December 27, its maintenance department informed the residents about a feline's suspected presence on the premises and urged them to avoid venturing outdoors.

The society officials had on Tuesday issued a one-line message to the residents, requesting them to stay indoors and cautious after the leopard was spotted on the premises. 

(With PTI inputs)

