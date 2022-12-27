On camera: Leopard jumps through building fence, hits vehicle on road while injuring at least 13 in Assam's Jorhat

Assam Leopard Video | Twitter @hemantakrnath

Assam: A journalist with the news agency ANI shared a video on Twitter that showed a leopard in action. The animal was in all energy when it perfectly jumped over a building fence and hit the streets while clinging to a passing-by van. Reportedly, the incident that came from the north eastern state of India, Assam, injured at least 13 people.

At least 13 people including 3 forest staff injured in a #Leopard attack in #Assam's #Jorhat district. pic.twitter.com/xyQQ7D1UUC — Hemanta Kumar Nath (@hemantakrnath) December 26, 2022

At least 13 people, including three forest staff, were injured after being attacked by a leopard in Assam's Jorhat district. The incident occurred around Rain Forest Research Institute located at Chenijan near Teok in Jorhat district.

Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district, Mohan Lal Meena, was quoted in an ANI report as saying, "All the injured were admitted to a local hospital. They are said to be out of danger."

A forest official of Jorhat district noted that it was around 10.30 am that they received information that a leopard had attacked a few persons in the area. "When our team reached the area, the leopard attacked two of our staff. Our second team also reached the spot and we are monitoring the situation and trying to tranquillize the leopard. Three of our teams are here now," the forest official told ANI.