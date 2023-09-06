WATCH: Laser Show At Delhi's Qutub Minar Goes Viral, Shows Launching of Chandrayaan-3 To Give Viewers Goosebumps

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the national capital has turned into a place redefining and celebrating India's rich culture, heritage, and historic events. A laser show illuminated Qutub Minar with colours of joy and success. A video from the enchanting site showed the iconic monument virtually launching Chandrayaan-3 for its viewers. WATCH:

More about the video: Names of a few villages from India were featured on the structure during the show, including Hodka and Dang from Gujarat among others. At the end of the clip, we would witness Qutub Minar turning into India's lunar mission which was launched from Sriharikota to reach the moon successfully. Seconds after the monument was lit up with vibrant colours, it geared the white look of Chandrayaan-3 to replay the stunning moment of the space mission's launch and give goosebumps to people.

Video goes viral: The clip surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier on Wednesday (September 6). In no time, the footage caught the attention of netizens and went viral. It received hundreds of views on the platform along with multiple shares.

