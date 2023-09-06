 WATCH: Laser Show At Delhi's Qutub Minar Goes Viral, Shows Launching of Chandrayaan-3 To Give Viewers Goosebumps
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Laser Show At Delhi's Qutub Minar Goes Viral, Shows Launching of Chandrayaan-3 To Give Viewers Goosebumps

WATCH: Laser Show At Delhi's Qutub Minar Goes Viral, Shows Launching of Chandrayaan-3 To Give Viewers Goosebumps

A video from the enchanting site showed the iconic monument virtually launching Chandrayaan-3 for its viewers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the national capital has turned into a place redefining and celebrating India's rich culture, heritage, and historic events. A laser show illuminated Qutub Minar with colours of joy and success. A video from the enchanting site showed the iconic monument virtually launching Chandrayaan-3 for its viewers. WATCH:

More about the video: Names of a few villages from India were featured on the structure during the show, including Hodka and Dang from Gujarat among others. At the end of the clip, we would witness Qutub Minar turning into India's lunar mission which was launched from Sriharikota to reach the moon successfully. Seconds after the monument was lit up with vibrant colours, it geared the white look of Chandrayaan-3 to replay the stunning moment of the space mission's launch and give goosebumps to people.

Video goes viral: The clip surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier on Wednesday (September 6). In no time, the footage caught the attention of netizens and went viral. It received hundreds of views on the platform along with multiple shares.

Read Also
Delhi: From Qutub Minar to Connaught Place, now experience heritage walks in 6 circuits
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Laser Show At Delhi's Qutub Minar Goes Viral, Shows Launching of Chandrayaan-3 To Give...

WATCH: Laser Show At Delhi's Qutub Minar Goes Viral, Shows Launching of Chandrayaan-3 To Give...

Chennai Man Notices 1 Biscuit Less In Sunfeast Marie Pack, Escalates Issue To Consumer Forum;...

Chennai Man Notices 1 Biscuit Less In Sunfeast Marie Pack, Escalates Issue To Consumer Forum;...

Did India Welcome The Nigerian President With Hit Marathi Song 'Wajle Ki Bara?' Netizens React After...

Did India Welcome The Nigerian President With Hit Marathi Song 'Wajle Ki Bara?' Netizens React After...

7 Viral Memes Shared By Netizens On The India Vs Bharat Row

7 Viral Memes Shared By Netizens On The India Vs Bharat Row

Viral Video: Woman Takes Train Ticket For Goat, Leaves TTE Surprised; X Users Praise Her Honesty By...

Viral Video: Woman Takes Train Ticket For Goat, Leaves TTE Surprised; X Users Praise Her Honesty By...